Your Sea Cadets need you

Meet new people, learn new skills and gain qualifications with youth charity Sea Cadets, which is encouraging young people and adults to see how they can get involved this February.

We are urging 10 to 17-year-olds seeking adventure and adults interested in volunteering to contact their local unit to find out more about the amazing opportunities available.

Young people at Sea Cadets enjoy a variety of activities, from dinghy sailing to catering, and have the opportunity to experience offshore voyages or to travel abroad to meet cadets from other countries such as Bermuda, Hong Kong and Australia. Nationally-accredited courses, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, are also available.

Sea Cadets, an all-inclusive charity, is committed to ensuring young people have a bright future, and develop life skills that set them in good stead for whatever they choose to do in later life. More than 90% say Sea Cadets has given them higher self-esteem and offered “direction and guidance”.

This would not be possible without our amazing 9,000 volunteers – but we need more like them. You could make more of your free time by showing cadets how to sail, powerboat, kayak or windsurf, we will even teach you how, or by managing finances and budgets or fundraising for your local unit. Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community and gain qualifications.

If you decide to join us – or if you are part of the Sea Cadets’ family – please spread the message on social media by using the hashtag #BestKeptSecret. You can find your nearest unit at http://www.sea-cadets.org/find-your-nearest-unit

Captain Phil Russell RN,

Captain Sea Cadets