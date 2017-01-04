Zsa Zsa one of the greats

Zsa Zsa Gabor was born on Tuesday, February 6, 1917, in Budapest, Hungary, and she was one of the great international movie actresses for many decades.

She appeared in the famous Holywood and British films and also television shows with Tonight Show, Burke’s Law, Juke Box Jury, The Eamonn Andrews Show, F Troop, Batman, Night Gallery, and Night of 1,000 Stars with the Beatles in 1964.

Sadly, on Sunday, December 18, 2016, she passed away at the age of 99. We are left with many memories of the great movie star icon of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor.

Terry Christie