LEGAL EAGLE: Start your business with strong legal foundations

Starting out in business can be daunting, and prospective business owners can be put off at the thought of sorting out ‘the legals’.

That’s why David Gray Solicitors LLP have teamed up with The HR Dept Newcastle to combine their specialist knowledge and expertise and start the North East Business Hub which offers your business an affordable package of advice, support, and preparation of the all-important legal documents.

On top of this, you’ll also have access to our quarterly networking events which will provide an encouraging and inclusive atmosphere for business owners to support each other. There will also be regular e-bulletins to make sure our member businesses are up to date about business law, employment law and HR issues.

The North East Business Hub was set up with the idea of supporting SMEs who need to have strong legal foundations in order for their business to flourish, but who are anxious of the cost implications of professional legal advice.

That’s why North East Business Hub’s membership packages offer great value for money and start from just £60 plus VAT per month.

The Business Package, priced at £60 plus VAT per month on the basis of 12 months membership, provides a full set of bespoke terms and conditions drafted by David Gray Solicitors with the aim of supporting your business and its needs.

You’ll also get assistance in recovering those outstanding debts, and detailed advice about which business structure you should adopt to help your business to work efficiently and protect the business owners.

You will also have access to specialist HR and employment advice from the HR Dept Newcastle during your membership, in addition to free admission to all our networking events and our regular e-bulletins.

The People Package, also priced at £60 plus VAT per month on the basis of 12 months membership, provides a bespoke employment contact prepared by The HR Dept Newcastle based on your individual business needs, a full disciplinary and grievance procedure and a full HR admin guide.

You’ll also have access to a Directors Service Agreement and a Sub Contactor Agreement, in addition to access to HR and employment law advice throughout your membership.

You’ll also have access to business law advice from David Gray Solicitors, free admission to our events and our regular e-bulletins.

If both packages sound good to you, you can take out both at the discounted rate of £99 plus VAT per month.

The aim of the North East Business Hub is to support the region’s business people in building flourishing businesses, and ensure that everyone begins on strong legal foundations which will help to keep the business running smoothly as it grows.

l For more information or to join the hub, please contact the David Gray Solicitors’ business team by email at businessteam@davidgray.co.uk or by telephone on 0191 243 8160. Follow David Gray Solicitors on twitter at @DavidGrayLLP and The HR Dept Newcastle at @HRDeptNewcastle