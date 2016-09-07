Are Newcastle set to bid for Sunderland starlet Joel Asoro?

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Sunderland whizkid Joel Asoro.

Reports claim that the Magpies' chief scout Graham Carr watched 17-year-old Asoro in action for Sweden Under-21s at the weekend.

Asoro has sprung to prominence this summer after catching the eye of new Black Cats boss David Moyes.

Carr is keeping tabs on the youngster following an impressive performance for Sweden Under-21s, according to Expressen.

Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the youngster, who joined Sunderland last season.

Moyes has been impressed with the teenager since taking over from Sam Allardyce, and Sunderland will look to fend off any interest in the youngster.

Asoro could have a key role to play between now and the January transfer window opening, with just Jermain Defoe and new boy Victor Anichebe the only striking options available to Moyes with fabio Borini out injured for three months.