Balance of team pleases Marsden’s skipper

As the halfway stage of the season approaches, Marsden are handily placed in the efforts to gain promotion to Division One of the Durham Cricket League.

The first XI are sitting in second place just 12 points behind leaders Crook, and will be hoping to close the gap even further when they entertain bottom club Silksworth tomorrow at Jack Clark Park (1.30pm).

Skipper Chris Mann has been delighted with his team’s performances of late and he is especially pleased with the balance between youth and experience.

Mann said: “Two of our more experienced campaigners stole the headlines with Paul Cook’s unbeaten 60 guiding us to a declaration score of 200, before Paul Snaith’s first five-wicket haul ripped through Boldon’s top order.”

Mann was also quick to praise he contributions of 20-year-old Colin Mann and 19-year-old Sam Crews, who played an important part in the outcome of the match.

“Sam batted really well for an unbeaten 30 when we struggling at 140-6, while Colin wrapped up the tail with four wickets of well controlled leg spin,” Chris added.

The club are missing several players tomorrow with Matt Evans and Ryan Little both unavailable, the latter celebrated scoring an unbeaten double century for the second team last Sunday.

The club could reward two of the Under-15 squad for their performances of late, with Matthew Hughes on stand by for a first-team debut, while Owen Amess definitely returns to the team.

The second XI sit proudly at the top of the league following two maximum point victories last weekend, and like the first team, the balance of home grown youth and experience is paying dividends.

Matthew Sneller steps back into the fold for Callum Amess, with new signings Manev Seth and Kit Kumar set to make their debuts.

A bumper crowd is expected at the Jack Clark Park tonight for the first home F15 match of the season (6pm).

This weekend’s matches are kindly sponsored by Perfectly Clear bottled water and SAY training consultancy.