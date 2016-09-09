Ben Stokes signs one-year contract extension at Durham

Durham CCC are delighted to announce England all-rounder Ben Stokes has agreed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The 25-year-old has committed to another year at Emirates Riverside after the conclusion of another busy international summer.

Stokes has cemented himself as an integral part of the national setup in all formats and has made a name as one of the world’s premier all-rounders.

And he has also showcased his talents at club level this season, scoring a scintillating 56 in the NatWest T20 Blast semi-final defeat of the Yorkshire Vikings.

“Ben is one of the finest players in world cricket and we’re delighted he has chosen to carry on his county career with Durham,” said David Harker, Durham CCC chief executive.

“He is approaching the prime years of his career and while we may not see him as much as we would like over the next year, his influence remains huge around the club.

“Ben is a shining example of what our young players can achieve with hard work and dedication to go alongside talent.”

Stokes made his Test debut in the Ashes tour of 2013/14, making his maiden hundred in the third Test at Perth, before starring against New Zealand in May 2015 with the quickest century at Lord’s in 113 years.

But his sensational innings on the tour of South Africa propelled him into the international limelight and confirmed his status as one of the world’s finest players.

He smashed one of the finest attacking Test innings in history, striking 258 from 198 balls as the second fastest Test double century.

Stokes also played an integral role as England reached the ICC World T20 final and bounced back from two injury setbacks earlier in the summer to record 201 runs, including two half centuries, in the Royal London One-Day Series win over Pakistan.