The North East Durham Cricket League are inviting applications from any clubs who wish to join for the 2018 season.

The league operates with two divisions and play their matches on Saturdays, with a 45-over format.

Clubs with only one team will be welcomed.

Any interested clubs should contact league chairman Brian Barrass on 0191 5227453 or 07714 575281, or secretary Maurice Errington on 0191 5101229.