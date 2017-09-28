Durham coach Lewis heads into final day of the season disappointed by performance at promoted Worcestershire

Durham head coach Jon Lewis has bemoaned his side’s display in their final Specsavers County Championship match of the season.

The visitors trail by 284 runs going into the final day, while Worcestershire celebrated clinching promotion back to Division One.

Lewis said: “We really haven’t maintained a standard of cricket with bat or ball or in the field throughout the whole game.

“We haven’t won a session. The advantage for us is with time having gone out of the game, you are looking basically at three-day cricket and with three-day cricket if you win the last day, you win the game, and that’s the situation we are in now.

“The game is mainly in Worcestershire’s hands at the moment. We will try and knock a few wickets over early on and keep the chase down to as little as we can or contain them.”

Durham resumed on 142-5 yesterday and lost their last five wickets for 66, with only Michael Richardson offering much resistance, in moving to 45 not out. Joe Leach made the first breakthrough as Ryan Pringle was caught behind and Liam Trevaskis was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Barnard struck twice in quick succession as Mark Wood played back and was bowled and Chris Rushworth fell to a low catch by Mitchell at second slip.

A lifter from Pat Brown ended a last-wicket stand of 30 between Richardson and Graham Onions, who gloved to Mitchell.

Daryl Mitchell (68no) and Tom Fell (47) cemented Worcestershire’s position of strength in a free-scoring stand of 113 in 25 overs, taking them to 157-3 in their second innings, a lead of 284.

Worcestershire captain Leach said of the final day: “We want to come and win the game and make sure we are crowned champions. That is important to us all.

“We are really pleased to be going up but we want to do it in style and sign off with a win.

“It’s been a great effort with predominantly a group of homegrown lads with a couple of exceptional overseas players which we’ve had as well. Eight wins so far speaks for itself and if we do finish the job tomorrow then we probably deserve to go up as champions.”