Durham miss out on progress after defeat to Lancashire

Durham were denied progress from the Royal London Cup North Group game after a 28-run defeat to Lancashire in Chester-le-Street last night.

South African Dane Vilas hit his second century of the competition, but Lancashire also failed to progress.

Durham could have gone ahead of Nottinghamshire into third place with a win, but the one point the Outlaws gained from the washout at Northampton ended Lancashire’s hopes.

Paul Collingwood’s three wickets saw Lancashire stumble to 126 for four after a good start, but Vilas’s onslaught helped them to gather 135 runs from the last 15 overs, compared with 76 off the previous 15.

The second 50 in his 83-ball century came off 26 balls and his fifth-wicket stand of 118 in 16 overs with Steven Croft proved crucial.

Excellent bowling from left-arm spinner George Harding, as well as Collingwood, put the brakes on Lancashire after they were put in and got off to a flier.

Paul Coughlin made the breakthrough on 59 after Karl Brown miscued to mid-off.

Haseeb Hameed and Liam Livingstone both fell to Collingwood.

Opener Alex Davies played strongly off the back foot in reaching 50 off 54 balls but then lobbed a slower ball from Collingwood to mid-wicket.

Vilas and Croft progressed quietly for 10 overs before the floodgates opened.

When Durham batted, the accuracy of Kyle Jarvis was rewarded when he knocked back Keaton Jennings’ off-stump then Stephen Cook edged James Anderson to slip.

Graham Clark contributed 32 to a stand of 57 in 10 overs with Michael Richardson before picking up Danny Lamb to deep square leg, where Brown back-pedalled to hold a one-handed catch high to his right.

On 35, Richardson had to send for a runner and shortly afterwards Collingwood was slow to respond after playing the ball to short third man. He was run out for 20, and Richardson went for broke, taking 16 off an over from Anderson before inside-edging Stephen Parry into his stumps for 58.

There were brief flurries from all the middle order and the last-wicket pair added 44.

But Durham never looked likely to get close.