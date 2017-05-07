Durham skipper Keaton Jennings hails partnership with Michael Richardson after Northants win

Durham skipper Keaton Jennings hailed his batting partnership with Michael Richardson as the duo produced another great stand to fire the county to a 19-run Royal London Cup win against Northamptonshire at Chester-le-Street.

Jennings and Richardson continued their superb form wth a stand of 158 at the Emirates Riverside to give the home side another victory.

Northants’ challenge looked to have ended when a brilliant stop and direct hit from extra cover by Paul Collingwood ran out Richard Levi for 66.

But at 124-5 in reply to 291-7, Adam Rossington and Steven Crook revived them with a stand of 99 in 16 overs.

Rossington reached 50 off 43 balls and with 89 needed off 10 overs the balance was tipping when he lofted the first two balls of a Chris Rushworth over for six over long off and backward square.

But on 69 he tried a scoop shot off Paul Coughlin and lost his middle stump, leaving Crook with too much to do. He holed out at deep mid-wicket for 48 in the 48th over and Northants finished on 272-8.

Earlier, Jennings’ second century of the series took his aggregate to 403 from five games and Richardson boosted his tally to 351 by making 68.

Jennings said: “It has been brilliant batting with Michael Richardson. He looks very calm and collected, his dot ball count is very low and one of the keys is that we ran really well. It puts the opposition under pressure.

“Then Paul Collingwood pulled us out of a little bit of trouble and he was helped by Paul Coughlin’s running.

“It was a good team effort. The way we have gone about trying to win each game has been brilliant.”

Durham wobbled when both Jennings and Richardson fell in quick succession and from 186-1 in the 34th over they lost momentum and slipped to 227-5.

But it was picked up brilliantly by Collingwood with an unbeaten 53 off 43 balls as the last seven overs yielded 64.

Collingwood continued to have an impact as he bowled straight through his 10 overs to take one for 47 and ran out Levi, who had slowed after bludgeoning a 45-ball half-century.

Levi said: “I don’t care how old he is, he is still one of the best fielders around.

“We gave ourselves opportunities but lost wickets at crucial stages. From the position we are in now we have to treat every game as though it’s a knockout.”