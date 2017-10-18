Amanda Staveley IS interested in Newcastle takeover bid

Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners value Newcastle United at around £300million.

And, according to news outlet Reuters, they are "interested" in bidding to purchase the Magpies from Mike Ashley.

Further to that, the report claims Staveley's investors believe Newcastle require around £150million of investment in the playing squad over the next two years.

The report, which quotes an anonymous source, reads: "PCP Capital Partners, the investment firm run by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, is interested in bidding around $400 million (£303.7 million) for Newcastle United.

"PCP, which has not yet put in an offer for Newcastle United, believes the club is worth around 300 million pounds with a further 150 million pounds needed to invest in players over the next two years, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is not public."

United were put up for sale 'officially' by Ashley-owned St James Holdings Limited on Monday evening, and reports suggest the lawyer tasked with dealing with interested parties on behalf of the the Sports Direct tycoon, Andrew Henderson, is said to have been inundated with calls of interest.

Staveley was present at United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Four interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements with the club, which is a legal contract preventing the sharing of confidential material or information with third parties.

Staveley is not thought to be one of them, but talk of her interest was stoked when she attended United's recent 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool, who she also fronted a failed bid to buy in recent years.

During that trip to St James's she conducted informal talks with club managing director Lee Charnley as well as Keith Bishop and Justin Barnes. She also had a meeting with manager Rafa Benitez.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan owner Erick Thohir has ruled out making a bid to buy United.

The Indonesian businessman said: "In this moment I’m concentrating solely on Inter.

"There are no such law in Europe that states I’m able to own two clubs in the same part of the world.

"I’m also the President in another club, D.C. United out in the United States that is in Washington."

Yesterday Turkey's richest man Murat Ulker also ruled himself out of the bidding to take control at SJP.