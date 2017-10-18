Amanda Staveley meets Newcastle United hierarchy - financier IS interested in £303million Magpies takeover bid

Amanda Staveley IS interested in making a £303million bid to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, after a face-to-face meeting with Magpies chiefs is reported.

According the Financial Times yesterday, Staveley "was due to meet Newcastle representatives on Tuesday, according to one person briefed on talks."

That comes after Reuters news outlet earlier claimed Staveley's PCP Capital Partners valued United at around $400million (£303.7million) and were "interested" in bidding to purchase the Magpies from Mike Ashley.

The FT report claims that Staveley, through PCP Capital Partners, is one of four interested bidders "according to people briefed on the process".

It goes on to state that owner Ashley, who confirmed the club was officially up for sale on Monday via a statement through St James Holding Limited, values the Newcastle between £300-400million, with a further £200million required to strengthen the squad.

Any sale before Christmas - a timescale set by Ashley's lawyer Andrew Henderson yesterday - is said to be "a tall order".

Staveley was present at United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Reuters claim that Staveley believes the club would need around £150million of investment in the playing budget, over the next two years.

Quotes an anonymous source, the report reads: "PCP Capital Partners, the investment firm run by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley, is interested in bidding around $400 million (£303.7 million) for Newcastle United.

"PCP, which has not yet put in an offer for Newcastle United, believes the club is worth around 300 million pounds with a further 150 million pounds needed to invest in players over the next two years, according to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is not public."

Four interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements with the club, which is a legal contract preventing the sharing of confidential material or information with third parties.

Talk of Staveley's interest was stoked when she attended United's recent 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool, who she also fronted a failed bid to buy in recent years.

During that trip to St James's she conducted informal talks with club managing director Lee Charnley as well as Keith Bishop and Justin Barnes. She also had a meeting with manager Rafa Benitez.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan owner Erick Thohir has ruled out making a bid to buy United.

The Indonesian businessman said: "In this moment I’m concentrating solely on Inter.

"There are no such law in Europe that states I’m able to own two clubs in the same part of the world.

"I’m also the President in another club, D.C. United out in the United States that is in Washington."

Yesterday Turkey's richest man Murat Ulker also ruled himself out of the bidding to take control at SJP.

But news emerged today that Russian multi-billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov was monitoring the situation at United, with view to potentially making a bid.

The precious metals magnate is reportedly worth some £7billion, according to Forbes.