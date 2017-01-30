FA VASE: South Shields handed last eight home tie

South Shields have been handed a home tie in the last eight of the FA Vase.

The Mariners reward for beating Team Solent 5-2 at the weekend is a home draw against Newport Pagnell Town, as the club aim to take one step closer to a Wembley final date.

The quarter final tie will be played on Saturday, February 18.

Newport, nicknamed the Swans, saw off Sunderland RCA in round five after extra time.

There will no doubt be a bumper crowd at Mariners Park next month, especially given the fact that neither Newcastle United - who host Aston Villa on the Monday - and Sunderland - out of the FA Cup - do not have a game that weekend.

Full draw: South Shields v Newport Pagnell Town; Southall v Cleethorpes Town; Bromsgrove Sporting v Buckland Athletic; Coleshill Town v Sporting Khalsa