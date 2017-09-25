'He's not that kind of player' - Tomer Hemed defended by Brighton teammate over apparent stamp on Newcastle's DeAndre Yedlin, as FA investigate incident

The Football Association are set to review the incident which appeared to show Tomer Hemed stamp on Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin.

But the Brighton striker's actions have been downplayed by teammate Shane Duffy, who believes Israeli international Hemed is "not that kind of player".

The BBC have confirmed that the FA will review the footage from the Magpies 1-0 loss at the Amex Stadium, in which Hemed scored a second half winner, as well as referee Andre Marriner's report from the clash.

Should he be charged and then found guilty of the offence, Hemed will face a three match ban.

But, speaking to radio station TalkSPORT, Duffy has jumped to the defence of the player.

He said: "We had a little conversation about it afterwards and he didn't have a clue about it.

"If anyone knows Tomer, he's not that kind of player. He lost his balance and his leg was there. Some players will leave it in a little bit but he's definitely not one of those players."