Boldon boss Mossa returns for cup clash with Wolviston

The game of the week in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup first round sees Boldon CA take on Wolviston.

Boldon manager Paul Mossa returns to the dugout after missing last Saturday’s opening 2-2 draw at home to Hebburn Town Reserves.

Mossa said: “I was pleased with the draw and this week I have players returning from holiday.

“Jonny Gage, Aaron Williams and Aaron Burn will all be hoping to get into the squad.”

Boldon’s two new signings hit the ground running last week, with Kriss Goss on the score sheet and goalkeeper Andrew Hunter, who received the ‘man of the match’ award.