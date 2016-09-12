Boldon’s Bell bags a brace to bring the House down

Boldon CA edged out Ashbrooke Belford House 3-1 in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup first round, despite conceding an early advantage to their hosts.

With only 12 minutes on the watch, Mark Moon headed past Boldon goalkeeper Carl Canavan from a corner, but the visitors quickly turned the tables.

After 25 minutes, Shaun Bell buried a shot past keeper Nathan Brown from inside the 18-yard area and soon afterwards, he did even better, driving the ball home from outside the penalty box.

But at 2-1 in Boldon’s favour, it was still anyone’s game.

Ashbrooke pushed players forward in a bid to take the tie into extra time.

However, they left the way open for Lee Pickering to book Boldon’s place in the next round with his goal on 89 minutes.

In the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League, Jarrow continue to lead the field and now have a five-points lead over Boldon CA, with the teams each having played 11 games.

The South Tynesiders’ ninth success came at Hartlepool, who were first to strike through John Stephenson.

Dean Black levelled and in the 45th minute and Paul Burrell converted a direct free-kick for what proved to be Jarrow’s winner.

South Shields Reserves and Annfield Plain shared in an eight goals thriller at Derwent Park.

David Foley with a brace, Stephen Ramsey and Ollie Martin netted for the Mariners with Connor Brown (2), Dan Maddison and Callum Boakes on target for Annfield.