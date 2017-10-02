Clinical Chow scores four goals in Hebburn win

Hebburn Town are just a point behind in second place in the Ebac Northern League Division Two after thumping Billingham Town 4-1 away from home.

Although Town took an early fifth minute lead through Ashley Lavan, Paul Chow was the hero of the day with four goals.

Billingham started well and after five minutes a long ball over the back of Hebburn’s defence led to keeper Steven Hubery coming out to clear his lines.

However, he lost out in the 50/50 and Lavan had the simple task of putting his team into the lead.

After 10 minutes, Hebburn hit back when a Gary Shaw corner was handled in the box by ex-Hebburn defender Kris Summers and Paul Chow struck the penalty home.

Hebburn were causing havoc from their set pieces and were rewarded again, when a Shaw corner was met by Stu Bramley, and as it made its way to goal, Chow flicked it home from two yards.

The second half was more even as Hebburn became sloppy in possession, but Billingham were unable to test Hubery.

With 10 minutes of the game remaining, Chow collected the ball six yards out from a Shaw pass and waltzed past three players and curled a shot into the bottom corner to seal the game.

In the dying moments, great work from Bramley and Callum Smith led to Chow scoring his fourth and his 11th of the season.

The scoreline flattered Hebburn in many ways, but to beat a team who also have promotion aspirations bodes well for a fine season.