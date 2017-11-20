Cup heartbreak for Boldon CA as they bow out in semi-finals

Boldon CA’s Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup dreams are over after Hartlepool claimed a 3-1 home victory in the semi-final clash.

Boldon took the lead through an Adam Burn header, following a corner in the 31st minute.

Seven minutes later, Hartlepool were level following an excellent team move when Mike Snowdon fired the ball home for the equaliser.

In the 76th minute, Hartlepool went ahead when Andy Blackburn finished well with a low shot into the corner.

With four minutes left, the prolific Jamie Tumility made the game safe when he smashed the ball into the net, to allow Hartlepool to enjoy their first ever cup final since joining the Wearside League.

Hartlepool will now play Hebburn Town Reserves in the final, following Hebburn’s comfortable 2-0 win over visitors Richmond Town.

Following a goalless first half, Michael Gunnell received his marching orders following a second yellow card and just three minutes later, Daley Clarke headed home a rebound.

Dylan Nesbitt sealed the win when he drilled the ball low into the bottom corner to put his team through into the final.

Meanwhile in the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League, Harton and Westoe CW were unlucky not to claim all three points against Silksworth when Glen Hargrave equalised with only four minutes remaining.

The home side struck early when Steven Bagshaw put through his own net, giving his goalkeeper Joe Clayton no chance.