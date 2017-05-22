FA Vase success could be the start of something great at South Shields – David Foley

This year the FA Vase, next year the FA Trophy.

The sky is the limit for South Shields according to two-goal cup final hero David Foley.

Foley was instrumental on the Mariners securing their fourth piece of silverware of an historic season – his tireless display and late brace ensured Shields beat Cleethorpes Town in yesterday’s Vase final at Wembley Stadium.

While over the moon with the club’s achievements this campaign, Foley is not content with standing still.

That ambition is something that also resonates with his club.

And even though Shields will next season be one of the minnows in the Trophy as of next season, he sees no reason why the forward-thinking boys from Mariners Park can’t go all the way.

“There is a real feeling that this could be the start of something at this football club,” he said.

“We are ambitious as players and the club shares those ambitions.

“The club as a whole is only going in one direction.

“It would be nice to be playing the Trophy final this time next year. There’s no reason why we couldn’t.”

Three cup final wins and long-drawn out chase for the Northern League Division One title, has taken its toll on Shields’ players this season.

But looking back all the hard work is worthwhile, according to Foley.

He knows all too well that many people were questioning whether the Mariners could do what some thought impossible and win all four competitions.

But 10 months after the season started out, the Mariners trophy cabinet is bulging.

Foley says despite outside scepticism, the dressing room always knew this was going to happen.

“From outside the club people doubted we could win four trophies. That doubt never creeped into the dressing room,” said the 29-year-old former Hartlepool United hitman.

“We always thought it was a realistic possibility.

“We knew it could be done. We have a confident group here.

“And the Vase has been the icing on the cake.”

On his two-goal haul, Foley believes it was just meant to be. He dreamed about it on Saturday night in his room in the club’s Hilton Ealing base.

Although he did get one thing wrong in his sleep - he didn’t net a hat-trick.

But that’s something he says he needs to take up with long-time friend Carl Finnigan, who netted a first-half penalty,

“It is just every boys dream to play and score at Wembley,” he said.

“I think I had a dream just like how the game played out last night.

“I scored a hat-trick, though.

“With the penalty we sorted it beforehand.

“I might have to give him a bit of stick for it, though, because I wouldn’t have minded getting a hat-trick.

“One thing I will say about Carl is that we go way back. We have been playing together for about the last 20 years. We go way back.

“To be able to share this moment with him, having both scored that makes the day even more special.”