Harton and Westoe’s future is bright

Harton and Westoe CW make the trip to Hartlepool for their Alan Hood Charity Cup first round match.

Harton secretary Kevin Gibson said: “It was great to see such a mature performance from the youngest squad in the league last week and the future looks very promising.

Experienced skipper Paul Trosh is free from suspension and returns to the squad and midfielder Michael Fenwick will join his twin brothers in the squad after signing this week.

Harton boss David Crumbie reflected on last week’s game, saying: “It shows how far we’ve come in such a short space of time as the whole squad was hugely disappointed at not getting something out of Silksworth game. We played well, but a silly five minute period cost us the three points.”