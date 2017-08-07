Harton and Westoe undone by a late goal in season opener

Harton and Westoe CW were hoping to get their TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League Division Two season off to a positive start, but ended up losing 3-2 away at Silksworth

After a tight opening to the game, Silksworth took the lead when Adam Storey slotted the ball home.

Early in the second half, Harton scored twice to take a 2-1 lead, but Silksworth were not done and fought back to equalise through Harry Munday’s strike.

The winning goal came in the 85th minute when Steven Bagshaw fired the ball home with a right-foot volley.

Boldon CA kicked off with a 2-2 draw at home to Hebburn Town Reserves.

Boldon took the lead just before half-time through Kriss Goss.

Boldon held their lead until the 70th minute, when a Ryan Bolam free-kick beat goalkeeper Andrew Hunter.

However, just a minute later, Boldon regained the lead when substitute Carl McMahon found the net.

Six minutes later, Cameron Foster was shown the red card for stamping and with four minutes left, a header from Nathan Richardson found the net and the points were shared.

South Shields Reserves travelled to Redcar Athletic and lost by a thumping margin of 7-2.

However, it was Shields who took the lead through Luke Woodall. Two goals in five minutes gave the Seasiders a 2-1 lead.

Further goals made it 4-1, but Peter Whalen pulled one back from the penalty spot.

However, Redcar weren’t finished and scored three times for the big win.