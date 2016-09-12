Hebburn Town crash out of the FA Vase at the hands of Consett

Hebburn Town were knocked out of the FA Vase when they lost 5-1 at Northern League First Division opponents Consett in the first round qualifier.

Unfortunately, several key players were missing from the Hornets’ squad.

On their 3G playing surface and in front of a crowd approaching 300, Consett took immediate control of the game with some fine passing play.

After 18 minutes, Consett took the lead when Knowle’s run at the Hebburn defence and from the corner of the box curled a shot past Steve Hubery.

Ten minutes later, Consett doubled their lead when a mix-up between Hebburn defenders allowed Sullivan to prod the ball between the keeper’s legs for a sloppy goal.

Hebburn had a couple of efforts on goal and Scott Wallace fired just wide, but Consett continued to run the game with the Hornets hard pressed to restrict the score to 2-0 at the interval.

Minutes into the second half it was game-over when a shot was blocked by Chris Smith, but the ball fell to Consett’s Gibbons who unleashed a volley from 25 yards to leave Hubery helpless in the Hebburn goal.

Hebburn brought on all three substitutes during the second half, but they were unable to make any impact as Consett added further goals through Teasdale and Hawkins.

However, the Hebburn lads never let their heads drop and defended well in the final quarter of an hour, with Steve Hubery making a couple of fine saves.

Hebburn were rewarded with a consolation goal from skipper Channon North when he rounded the keeper and slammed the ball home.

Channon deserved this goal as he had led the line well in difficult circumstances and urged the team on all afternoon.