Hebburn Town out to sting title contenders

Hebburn Town host Ebac Northern League Division Two title contenders Blyth AFC tomorrow looking to continue their good work so far this season.

Hornets’ manager Scott Oliver said ahead of the game: “Tomorrow brings title favourites to town.

“Like us, they have won their first two league games and it will give us an idea where we stand as a team.

“There is no doubt our new players have made a difference and that includes those on the bench.

“Wednesday’s win over Thornaby was hard work, but we got sloppy with our passing.

“A moment of brilliance by Kris Hughes wins us the game, but that is what good players can do as they are game changers.

“We got bullied by Blyth in April at our place and the players will be told this must not happen again.

“We have made a good start so tomorrow’s game could be a cracker.”

In the Alan Hood Charity Cup first round, Hebburn Town Reserves welcome Darlington Res, while South Shields Res make the journey to Stokesley.