Hebburn Town rue a game of missed opportunities

Hebburn had to be content with an away point after letting go of the lead twice against Esh Winning in a Ebac Northern League Division Two game that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Callum Smith fired Town ahead, but Christopher Mordue rounded the keeper to equalise, only for the prolific Channon North to put Town in front again on 33 minutes.

In the second half, Esh got their second equaliser, when Max Stoker scored to make it 2-2.

Hebburn went into this game on the back of two heavy defeats which had seen eight goals conceded against only a single goal scored.

At the end of the game the spoils were shared in what was probably a fair result for both teams who had battled throughout on a heavy pitch.

However, Hebburn will rue missed opportunities during a period in the second half when they were much the better side.

As Hebburn started to exert some pressure, Alan Pegram was unlucky, with just the keeper to beat his effort cleared the bar.

Shortly after, Channon North was unlucky not to get a shot off following a good run into the box.

The same player missed a great cross by inches from Callum Smith when a goal looked certain.

Hebburn’s pressure did paid off when a great corner, by Feasey, was headed on to the far post where Callum Smith calmly tucked the ball home.

Two minutes later, a long clearance by the Esh skipper, Stoker, sailed over Iain Bickerstaff’s head, but Hubery looked the favourite to gather; however, he slipped as he came out and failed to gather the ball, and Mordue slammed the ball past a couple of defenders to level the scores.

A fortunate break for the Hornets saw them take the advantage when Chris Feasey put Channon North through and as the keeper advanced, North slid the ball past him.

As Hebburn forged forward in the second half, both North and Chris Feasey missed good opportunities to extend the lead, with only the keeper to beat on both occasions.

Hebburn paid for this half an hour into the second period when a free kick from midway in the Hornet’s half was met by a smart header from Stoker, which Hubery got a hand to but could not prevent the ball crossing the line.

Esh almost took the lead minutes later when a shot across the face of the goal sailed just past the upright.

There was little action in the last ten minutes, and although Esh pressed for a winner, the pitch had taken its toll and there were some very tired legs as the players trudged off the pitch.

Manager Scott Oliver, felt that a draw was a fair result, but the two missed chances in the second half could have made a difference.