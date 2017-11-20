Hebburn Town’s title hopes suffer setback

Hebburn Town saw their Ebac Northern League Division Two title ambitions dented on Friday night when they lost 2-0 at home to Whickham.

Joe Mole opened the scoring in the 34th minute when his effort found the net and then in the 73rd minute, the points were secured as Kyle Wharton doubled the score for the visitors, to record an excellent win.

The Hornets appear to have lost some confidence lately but they created one or two chances while their defence looked a little shaky at times.

On the half hour mark, Davy Coulson got his head to a corner, but could only direct the ball across the box.

Whickham then broke quickly and when Bulford released Mole with a good through ball, Mole fired wide.

Some uncertainty in Hebburn’s defence provided the away side with a simple goal.

Steve Hubery raced out of his goal to intercept a long ball, but Kyle Wharton beat him to it, rounded the keeper and drove the ball towards the goal.

However, Davy Coulson was on hand to partially clear the ball, and striker Mole reacted first and slotted the ball home.

Jack Donaghy came on for Kris Hughes, but as Wightman fired over the top, there was still no sign of Hebburn scoring.

Five minutes later, the Hornets’ problems doubled when another defensive mistake let in Mole, who crossed the ball across the six yard box for Wharton to easily net the second and decisive goal.

Mordie, in the away goal, was not troubled until the final minute.

The keeper first tipped over a goal-bound shot for a corner and then gathered the resulting header as Hebburn appealed that the ball had crossed the line.

The Hornets desperately need to end this run of draws and defeats, and significantly up their goals for column.

The squad must take some relief from the current league table, where fortunately, some recent results of the leading teams have gone in Hebburn’s favour.

Hebburn currently sit in fifth place in a very competitive league, where six points separate the top six teams.

Hebburn now turn their attentions to Wednesday night when they take on Esh Winning at home in the Ernest Armstrong Cup.