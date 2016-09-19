Hebburn Town stung by Team Northumbria as Summers gets red

Hebburn Town made the short trip across the Tyne to face high-flying Team Northumbria on Saturday, but it was the league leaders who ran out 3-0 winners.

The Students have made a tremendous start to the season with eight victories and a draw in their nine games.

Both sides started well, with Team Northumbria having most of the possession, but Hebburn stood firm

The first attempt on goal came after half an hour had passed with a shot from Team Northumbria which went just wide of the post.

However, 10 minutes later, the hosts took the lead when a long ball found Dibb-Fuller, he brought the ball down and dispatched a fine drive from the edge of the box which beat Steve Hubery.

Hebburn almost equalised just on half-time when a Channon North shot hit the underside of bar before being scrambled away.

The midfield battle continued for the early part of the second half, with again little threat on either goal.

However, after quarter of an hour, Hebburn were once again unlucky not to draw level when from a corner, North struck a fine header which a defender stopped on the line with the keeper well beaten.

The game started to open up as both sides fought to score, but unfortunately, Hebburn were reduced to ten men when Kris Summers received a straight red.

Summers had got to a through ball just ahead of a Team Northumbria forward as he chased down on goal and from outside the box touched the ball back to keeper Steve Hubery.

The ball was a bit short of pace, but the keeper looked favourite to collect.

However, the referee judged that Summers had pulled the forward back and gave him a red card.

Heywood then added to Hebburn’s woes when he then hit a shot inside the post to double Team’s lead.

Team Northumbria pressed home this advantage and Hubery made a tremendous save to tip a goal bound drive over the top.

However, shortly after, the lead was increased as a shot from Green evaded the keeper to make the score 3-0.

In the last minute, Alan Pegram almost gave the Hornets a deserved consolation goal when his shot from a corner sailed narrowly wide.