Hughes, Smith and North ease Hebburn Town to victory

Hebburn Town came away with a 3-1 victory when they travelled to lowly Brandon United.

Scott Oliver was forced into a couple of changes with Lee Burrell donning the keeper shirt.

Jack Donaghy joined Channon North up front and new signing Davy Coulson played alongside Rhys Williams in central defence, with Craig Malley returning.

In Hebburn’s first attack, Callum Smith was unlucky with an effort which beat everyone to flash across the six-yard box.

Scott Wallace shot over the top when he should have hit the target, and a Kris Hughes through ball found Donaghy, but he fired inches wide.

Another effort from Coulson cleared the bar before Smith was brought down as he broke into the box for a clear penalty.

Hughes made no mistake from the spot, sending the keeper the wrong way.

This led to more pressure on the Brandon defence, with Kanda, Jones and Hughes driving forward, supported by Malley and Wallace on the flanks.

Malley went close, and when a great cross from Hughes found Smith sliding in at the far post a goal looked certain, but somehow missed the target.

Hebburn Town were reduced to 10 men after Peter Jones received his marching orders for a silly offence right under the nose of the referee.

Hebburn should have doubled their tally right on half time when North rose to meet a great cross from Hughes, but planted his header over the bar.

The 10 men continued to apply pressure as a Donaghy effort went just wide of the upright.

After 55 minutes, Smith latched on to a through ball from North and chipped the keeper with a very cool finish.

Town sealed the win minutes later when Donaghy found North and the striker beat the keeper with a firm drive.

Brandon then found themselves down to 10 when a defender was given a second yellow, but scored a consolation goal through Jack Pounder.

Next Saturday, Hebburn play host to Newcastle Benfield from the Northern League First Division in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Vase.