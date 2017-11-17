Hunter returns to give Boldon a boost ahead of cup semi-final

Boldon CA travel to Hartlepool for their Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup semi-final clash tomorrowand manager Paul Mossa has goalkeeper Andrew Hunter returning to the fold.

Hunter has now recovered from a bout of sickness which made him have to be substituted after just five minutes of the away win, at Stokesley last week.

Centre back Jonny Gage did not get the match fitness he needed, as he had to go in goal, but Mossa has wing-back Daniel Nolan available after missing a few games.

Hartlepool have Luke Naylor, Elliot Coils and Keiran Campbell all returning to the squad, and the club are looking to reach their first Wearside League cup final.

Hebburn Town Reserves welcome Richmond Town in the league tonight and manager Kevin Bolam said: “Joe Warren and Jamie Lawson are unavailable this week, but I am hoping for a win and looking forward to the first semi-final of the season.

“However, it will be a tough game.”

The Dalesmen are without the cup tied Dave Gibson and the injured Nathan Simpson and Kalumn Holbrook.

Town manager Jonathan Kellett hopes for better news on Jason Newall and Lois Benoit.

He will have Sean Thompson available, as he was selected to play for North Yorkshire last week, with both Chris Pattison and Sam Pickersgill available, after being away for the win over Fishburn Park.

In the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League, Harton and Westoe CW welcome Silksworth CW to the Miners Welfare Ground.

The game will be hotly contested by two sides who sit alongside each other in the table.

Silksworth will have midfielder Michael McVay and striker Stephen Moody returning from injury and forward Nathan Renton will be subject to a late fitness test.

Silksworth manager Andrew Stobbart said: “We have put some good results together recently, in both league and cup games.

“Games at Harton & Westoe are always close and competitive, so we will need to be well up for this fixture.”