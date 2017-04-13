Jarrow boss looking for Trophy win in great season

Jarrow boss Dave Bell is hoping his side can finish the season with two pieces of silverware as they aim to land the Durham Trophy tomorrow.

The Perth Green side will celebrate one of the most successful seasons in their history if they add the cup to promotion this Easter weekend.

Jarrow need just one point to secure promotion to the Northern League, with their ground having passed a grading inspection.

But Bell and his players aren’t content with that, and want to make it a double by beating Ashbrooke Belford House at the Hetton Centre tomorrow (11am).

Jarrow are firm favourites heading into the game against a side who sit 15th in the Wearside League, but Bell knows their opponents have the capacity to shock the league leaders - especially in a one-off game.

“We are looking forward to the game and the occasion but this will be a really difficult game,” he said.

“Ashbrooke beat us in the league just before Christmas so we know what they are capable of.

“We are looking to continue our recent good form and again show the consistency in our work rate that we have demonstrated all season. But we know this will be a hard game for us.

“We are delighted to be in the final and full credit to our lads for getting there having played some difficult ties, all away from home.”

Bell has confirmed Mark English will start in goal, as he has throughout the competition, but Gary Frater, Liam Bayles, John Murray and Robbie Coleman unavailable due to not having played in earlier rounds.

Darren Morton is also unavailable for the final.

Meanwhile, Belford House manager Stu Burton says his side will be confident despite their opponents being heavy favourites to lift the silverware.

He said: “The pressure is going to be on Jarrow as the favourite - we can go out and play with a nothing-to-lose attitude.

“We’ve already beaten Jarrow this season in the league (2-0), so I think that’ll give the lads a confidence boost knowing they’ve got the ability to beat them.”