Jarrow boss wary of the tough task ahead away at Stokesley

Jarrow travel to Stokesley SC without the services of forwards Peter Kane and Ross McCauly for tomorrow’s TWR Bi Folds Wearside League clash.

Aaron Kah is doubtful, but definitely ruled out is Max Kirkham for the trip to North Yorkshire.

Jarrow boss Dave Bell said: “We have played Stokesley twice already this season, beating them at home in the league, but we were beaten in a cup tie away.

“This again is a really important game for us as we look to build on last week’s excellent performance.

“We have full respect for Stokesley knowing that we have already been beaten on their ground so we know this game will be difficult.

“If we can play as well as we did last week, and continue with our hard work, then we have a chance of coming away with a win.

“What we do know is that we cannot let the standard we set last week drop.”

Boldon CA entertain Ashbrooke Belford House and manager Paul Mossa welcomes back Adam Drysdale, Dominic Mossa and Dan Nolan, who all missed last week’s win.

South Shields Reserves travel to Hartlepool and Pools have Luke Naylor returning from suspension, while Callum Short is added to the squad.

Shields secretary Philip Reay said: “We should have a full squad to choose from apart from Anthony Callaghan, who will return to the first team as he was cup tied, so had a run out for the Reserves last week.

“Hartlepool are a very good side and it will be a difficult game, but with a full squad to select from, we’re hopeful of getting a result.”

In the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup second round, Cleator Moor Celtic welcome Harton and Westoe CW and the visitors will be without Wes Brown, who is suspended.

Steve Usher, Cory and Jordon Fenwick have work commitments, but Dan Keith returns to the squad after missing last week’s game.