Jarrow edged out in Northern League bow

Jarrow narrowly lost out in their first ever Ebac Northern League Division Two game, losing 1-0 to Durham City with a controversial late penalty.

The opening half saw both sides give a good account of themselves, with Jarrow’s Jonny Hurst having the best chance on the stroke of half time to give the home side the lead, but was thwarted with a last ditch tackle from the Durham central defender.

The second half saw Durham starting the stronger and they went close when they hit the post.

However, Jarrow got to grips with the established Northern League side and threatened to take the lead on a number of occasions, but really lacked a finishing touch in the Durham penalty area.

With 10 minutes to go, Jarrow conceded a penalty as goalkeeper Frater was alleged to have fouled a Durham striker, with the resulting penalty, scored by Bradley Hird, giving the away team a 1-0 lead on Jarrow’s pitch at Perth Green CA.

With only minutes to go, Jarrow had the chance to equalise with a penalty and failed to find the net with the score remaining 1-0 to Durham City at the final whistle.

Durham had goalkeeper Joe Smith to thank, as he twice saved a re-taken penalty from Jonathan Hirst.

Joint Jarrow manager Chris Hutchinson was still upbeat about his side’s performance in their first ever taste of Northern league football.

Hutchinson said: “The team showed real desire, determination and a drive to try and get a positive result.

“However, the final score demonstrates you need to be clinical in front of goal at this level.

“This is where we will need to be at our best as the season progresses.”

“Dave Bell and I, along with the players are looking forward to the challenge ahead and go into the game at Northallerton, on Tuesday, looking to bounce back from this defeat.

“We can take a lot of positives from our overall performance against Durham.

“Although we did not get the result, we would have enjoyed our first taste of Northern League football in front a good crowd.”