Jarrow Roofing beaten at home by West Allotment Celtic

Jarrow Roofing’s struggles on their own ground continued tonight as they were edged out by lowly West Allotment Celtic.

In a game of poor quality, the visitors showed the greater endeavour. Craig Hindmarch netted early in the first half and Stephen Young scored with four minutes left of the game.

The visitors went ahead on 14 minutes. The Roofing defence switched off and allowed Hindmarch acres of space from a short throw-in 20 yards from goal. The midfielder drove his way to the box and fired low past a crowd of bodies and into the bottom corner.

Keeper Andy Jennison tipped a header onto the bar and then made a superb save from a fierce shot.

The second half was a quiet affair. Allotment remained largely untroubled by poor passing and speculative efforts from long range.

Young then netted in the final few minutes to put the game to bed. The hosts were caught short at the back as they looked for an equaliser, and the striker broke the offside trap to latch onto a through ball before calmly slotting past Jennison.