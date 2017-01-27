Jarrow Roofing boss wants players to ‘put things right’ against Dunston UTS

Richie McLoughlin has ordered his Jarrow Roofing players to ‘put things right’ when they head to Dunston UTS tomorrow.

The Roofers were taken apart last time out by South Shields, with David Foley netting a hat-trick to help the Mariners to a resounding 0-7 success at the Boldon C.A. Sports Ground.

McLoughlin admits he was surprised at just how easy it was for Shields to grab the win, and he insists it’s now up to the players to right the wrongs of last weekend.

“The team were disgusted with how things went last week,” the Roofing boss said.

“And they have every right to be. No team should be coming to our ground and scoring seven goals against us. We made it far too easy for them, and I’ve told the players that.

“South Shields gave us a lot of respect last weekend. They analysed us a few days before and trained several times, so they obviously knew the threats we could pose if we were on form – but we weren’t.

“I hope the players have had time to reflect on what’s happened, and I hope they realise that it’s not good enough.

“We need to move on very quickly because we’ve got an important match coming up against Dunston, and we can’t afford to go there with players still thinking about what happened in our last game.

“It’s time for the experienced players to come to the fore and guide the rest of the squad.

“We cannot make the same mistakes as we did last time, but you could tell in the dressing room that everyone was hurting, and I’m sure everyone will be dying to show what they can really do this time around.”

If the Roofers are to get their bid to move up the Ebac Northern League Division 1 back on track, they will need to find a way past a Dunston side who have been faltering in recent weeks.

They have only managed to win one of their last six league outings – at Newcastle Benfield back in December.

McLoughlin knows that his side could move above the 16th-placed hosts with a win, but he insists Roofing will not have it all their own way.

“Dunston had a very good win on Tuesday night – beating Washington 5-1 in the League Cup – so that should give their players confidence.

“They have had a difficult time of it in the league recently, but they showed on Tuesday what they can do when they are playing well.

“If we turn up and assume that the win is already in the bag, then it could be another tough afternoon for us.

“However, I expect our players to be fired up from the start and ready to prove that last week was just a blip.”

The Roofers will make the short trip over the Tyne with a near-full strength squad, but injured midfielder Adam Smith is still out.