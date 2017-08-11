Jarrow Roofing looking to bounce back

Jarrow Roofing will not waste any time wallowing on their FA Cup exit as they prepare for the start of the new Northern League campaign against Shildon tomorrow.

The Roofers lost out in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat away to Barnoldswick Town last Saturday.

Roofing were originally planned to start against Bishop Auckland on Tuesday evening, but Bishops’ FA Cup replay with Consett the following day allowed for McLoughlin and his side to put in some extra training.

The Roofers face strong opposition in Shildon, who finished fourth last season and Roofers’ club captain Shaun Vipond is under no illusions of the task facing his side tomorrow, Vipond said: “It’s always hard against Shildon because they are one of the strongest sides in the league, but if we work hard, hopefully, we can pick up the three points.”

The Roofers will be without Paul Garthwaite, Brad Varga, Corey Barnes and Paul Gardiner while Daryll Donnelly remains a doubt.

Otherwise, McLoughlin has a strong squad to choose from for Shildon’s visit to the Boldon C.A. Sports Ground.

Jarrow welcome Easington Colliery to Perth Green keen to get their first win of the season under their belts.

Jarrow boss Dave Bell said: “This has been a tough start for us and we have lost both games, but we remain positive.

“Returning to the squad are John Murray, Kieran Featherstone and Max Kirkham.”

Dave added: ““Our work rate has not been an issue, it has been excellent, but we know we need more than that to get us back to winning ways.”