Jarrow’s late show seals derby victory over Boldon CA

Jarrow continue to lead the way in the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League after a narrow 2-1 victory over local rivals Boldon CA.

However, Boldon CA could count themselves unlucky to lose at Jarrow.

The first half ended 0-0 with both sides not creating any clear cut chances.

Boldon went ahead in the 55th minute through Adam Drysdale’s tap in.

But two late strikes cost them dearly as the league leaders pressed late in the game.

Jarrow were awarded a penalty in the 86th minute and Stephen Graham duly obliged from the spot.

Then, in the final minute, substitute Max Kirkham cut into the penalty box and fired home from an acute angle, to give Jarrow a 2-1 win to remain at the top of the league.

Jarrow boss Bell said after the game: “We were not at our best in the second half and did not perform anywhere near like we did in the first half.

“That it is until the last 10 minutes when we pushed for the equaliser.

“We got the equaliser with seven minutes remaining when Peter Kane was fouled in the box and Graham scored from the penalty spot.

“We pushed on and got the winner in the last minute when brilliant work by Max Kirkham resulted in him finishing superbly from a tight angle.

“Overall, Chris and myself are delighted with the result and the superb character of our players, who kept going right until the end.

“We knew this game was going to be tough and it proved to be the case.

“Boldon have great players and are a good side.

“We will take this weekend to reflect positively on our win and the fact that we have now got four more points than we got for the full season last year.

“But we will then focus on preparing for our Durham Trophy semi-final against Hartlepool next week.”

South Shields Reserves were beaten 4-1 at Darlington 1883 Reserves.

Joseph Smith and Derek Cooper-Wade gave Darlington a 2-0 lead, but Shields Reserves pulled one back on 25 minutes through Ryan Bolam.

However, further goals from Kurt Matthews and Nathan Stevenson sealed the win for the home side.

Elsewhere, Harton and Westoe CW lost 3-1 at home to Gateshead Leam Rangers.