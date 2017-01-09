Jarrow smash 1883 for four and rise to summit

Jarrow are the new TWR Bi Folds Wearside League leaders following a comfortable 4-0 victory over Darlington 1883 Reserves at Perth Green.

All the goals came in the opening 45 minutes. David Morton tapped in from two yards on 11 minutes and six minutes later, Jonathan Hirst struck from a free-kick after a Darlington player was sent off for a professional foul.

Morton added a third, heading in a corner and completed his hat-trick right on the stroke of half-time when he again beat goalkeeper Carl Robinson with another well-directed header.

Dave Bell said after the victory: “We started the game exceptionally well with a real good pace to our play.

“We missed many other chances, with their goalkeeper making at least two great saves, in the first half but overall our play was excellent.

“The second half did not match the intensity of the first, but we still enjoyed a high percentage of the possession and created other chances that we did not convert.

“Overrall though, we are delighted with the result, the clean sheet and the fact that it got us back to winning ways.

“The lads were excellent and put in a great performance with hard work and quality.”

Boldon CA stay fifth after seeing off Wolviston 2-0. James Pickering nudged in Tom West’s cross on 50 minutes, but it wasn’t until just before the final whistle that Shaun Carroll beat the offside trap to ensure that all three points were secured.

There were only three goals as Sunderland West End edged South Shields Reserves to reach the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup third round.

Rowan Simpson’s strike had the Mariners ahead until Bradley Foster threw West End a lifeline.

Two minutes later Matt Halliday beat goalkeeper Curtis Richardson for the Wearsiders’ winner.

Silksworth CW have a mountain to climb in the race for the Wearside League championship, but they remain fourth-top following a narrow 2-1 victory over bottom-of-the-table Harton and Westoe.

A brace of first-half goals by Stephen Moody put the Colliers into a good position, but when Dominic Solman halved the deficit, it was all to play for.

Silksworth coped with late pressure to return their 14th win of the campaign.