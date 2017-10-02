Jarrow supremo looks to the positives from away point

Jarrow boss Dave Bell had to be content with a point when his team were held to a 1-1 draw away at Ryton and Crawcrook in the Ebac Northern League Division Two.

Bell said after the game: “Looking at the positives, we have picked up a point away from home with an under par performance and will again work hard on what we need to improve on. The work rate of the lads was again first class.”

Jarrow took the lead when Peter Kane’s header was saved, but the ball fell to Josh Allan, who scored from close range.

Ryton equalised when a long throw was flicked on and the ball found its way into the net.

Bell added: “We never got going at all and our passing was nowhere near the level we would expect it to be at.”

Hebburn Town Reserves remained second in the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League after a 2-1 victory over visitors Prudhoe Town.

They took the lead in the first half through Jamie Lawson, but after the break, Prudhoe equalised through Alan Fletcher.

However, Lawson was on hand to score his second, when his effort found the net to claim all three points.

Boldon CA moved into fourth position, with a 2-2 draw at Richmond Town.

The home side went 1-0 up after only 45 seconds when a long throw found Adam Lee-Shield, and he turned and hit his shot into the net.

Minutes later, Richmond doubled their lead with a penalty from Ben Darville, after Gunnell was felled in the area.

Boldon then pulled one back on the half hour mark, with a lob by Tom West.

The Dalesmen thought they had managed to hold on for all three points, but two minutes from time, Boldon sub Steven Telford equalised with a header.

Harton and Westoe pushed themselves five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-2 victory at bottom club Windscale.

Bradley Dryden opened the scoring for Windscale to take them into a half-time lead.

Aaron Coulson equalised, but Matthew Sempill put the home side ahead again.

Daniel Sirrell scored an excellent individual goal to pull the scores level once more.

The winner came in the 78th minute when a low cross was turned into his own net by defender Daniel Morgan to give Harton a deserved three points.

South Shields Reserves raced into a 3-0 lead to set them on their way to a 5-2 victory at home to Wolviston in the Durham Trophy.

Graham Stephenson put them ahead with a quick-fire double, with Leon McKeith also hitting the net.

In the second half, Wolviston came fighting back, but Stephenson made it 4-2 with his hat-trick goal, and then David Conroy scored from the penalty spot.