Joy of six for Hebburn Town Reserves

Hebburn Town Reserves remain sixth in the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League after a comprehensive 6-1 away win at Harton & Westoe.

Joe Warren’s right foot shot gave them the lead in the 20th minute, but Harton equalised through a Daniel Sirrell penalty.

Just before half-time, Nathan Richardson scored with a neat header past goalkeeper Dan Hebden, to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

In the second half, Nathan Sinclair hit a low left foot shot into the corner and Warren then scored his second, to make it 4-1.

Two late goals from Sinclair, his second, and Ewan Simpson completed the rout.

Manager Kevin Bolam said: “It was very good performance and I was particularly pleased with the last two goals which were very well worked.

“We are a young side and I try and give them licence to play at all times. We have made a good start to the season and want to maintain that at home to Annfield Plain, on Tuesday night.”

Boldon CA stay fourth despite going down 5-0 at Hartlepool.

Hartlepool took the lead when Matty Gardener fired home from a through ball by Mike Snowdon.

It was soon 2-0 when a great run down the right and cross by Ashley Carr was fired home by Jamie Tumilty.

Midway through the second half, a Lee Jones corner was flicked on and central defender Dean Cope collected the ball and fired home past goalkeeper Andy Hunter.

Andy Blackburn smashed home an excellent 25-yard low shot to make it four, and then Blackburn fired home another great shot to complete the scoring.

South Shields Reserves had a 2-1 victory away at Coxhoe Athletic.

After a goalless first half, Leon McKeith gave Reserves the lead in the 65th minute with a header.

Peter Brown equalised for Coxhoe with eight minutes left when his header beat goalkeeper Matthew Lee, but the winner came just four minutes later, when Jordan Reed’s right-foot shot from 20 yards, flew into the net, to claim the three points.

In the Ebac Northern League Division Two, Willington beat Jarrow 1-0, with the winning goal coming from Conor Winter.