Kirkup heads Jarrow Roofing to Tyne & Wear LGV Summer Cup success

Jarrow Roofing lifted the Tyne & Wear LGV Summer Cup at the Hebburn Sports Ground after defeating Sunderland West End in a closely contested final.

West End frustrated Roofing for the majority of the game before Dan Kirkup’s late header broke the deadlock and made Roofing champions of the pre-season tournament for the fifth time in seven years.

Roofing co-manager Richie McLoughlin spoke of his delight at the club’s participation in the cup.

“I’m delighted to win the cup because we haven’t been here for a couple of years, but to be back in the tournament is excellent for the club,” McLoughlin said.

“It’s for a great cause and everybody here has worked so hard. I’m over the moon at the amount of money raised for the charity.

“I thought it was a good, hardworking performance from both sides. I thought West End especially played a good game. They were very strong and their shape and organisation was very good.”

The first chance of the afternoon fell to Paul Garthwaite after he charged onto the end of a long ball from the back in the 8th minute but blazed his shot over the bar.

Roofing had a goal disallowed in the 35th minute. Chris Winn’s through ball found Olly Martin, who coolly slotted it away before the goal being ruled offside.

Garthwaite was presented with another fine chance just before the interval as Lee Kerr picked out Garthwaite, but his finish ended up wide.

The second half saw much of the same. Roofing kept knocking on the door without managing to break West End down. Kerr managed to go close with a couple of speculative efforts from long-range, while Winn also had a few more chances of his own.

It was Winn’s cross that led to Roofing taking the lead in the 80th minute as Kirkup rose to nod home at the back post.

From there, Roofing looked comfortable in their lead for the final 10 minutes and it was Kirkup the match-winner who would also go on to lift the trophy as Roofing’s captain.

All proceeds raised during the week-long tournament were for St Clare’s hospice in Jarrow.

The Roofers’ co-manager and tournament organiser Mark Collingwood spoke highly of the cause and his delight at the amount raised for charity.

“It’s a cause close to a lot of people’s hearts in South Tyneside,” he said.

“At the minute, I don’t think it gets enough support. I don’t know exactly how much we’ve raised yet, but I know it’s over £4,000 and I’m blown away by that.

“I hope they can use the money we’ve raised to improve people’s care because the nurses and doctors at St Clare’s are absolutely fantastic.”