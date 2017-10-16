Knight on the spot for happy Jarrow Roofing

Jarrow Roofing earned a hard-fought 4-2 win away at Billingham Synthonia in Division One of the Ebac Northern League.

Synners are now eight points from safety and were twice in front, as Jordan Jewson scored a terrific opener in the third minute.

Roofing equalised when Dennis Knight converted a penalty kick, but James Lowe beat goalkeeper Shaun Newbrook to restore the home side’s advantage.

Roofing were awarded another penalty on the stroke of half time, which Knight duly despatched past goalkeeper Adrian Beblowski, to make it 2-2.

Roofing then controlled much of the second half and went ahead on 58 minutes.

Oliver Martin scored from a tight angle and then Adam Shanks made the game safe on 78 minutes, when he lobbed keeper Beblowski from just outside the box.