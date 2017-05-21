Lifting FA Vase trophy in front of South Shields’ fans ‘special’, admits Gavin Cogdon

Gavin Cogdon admitted the feeling of lifting his second FA Vase in front of 13,000 South Shields fans made it “a bit extra special” compared to his first, writes Jordan Cronin.

The Mariners secured the quadruple, having already secured the Northern League Division One title, Durham Challenge Cup and the League Cup this season.

And although Cogdon was unlucky not to get on the score sheet at Wembley having tormented Cleethorpes right-back Tim Lowe, he insisted it was about getting his hands on the FA Vase trophy.

Cogdon, who won the Vase with Spennymoor Town back in 2013, said: “Both [successes] are the same in we’ve won the FA Vase.

“This year, we’ve won four trophies, coming here, having won three, we just needed to top it off.

“It’s a bit extra special having the fans there today as well. We’ve done it, we’ve won the Vase.

Cogdon was the man fouled for the penalty, which Carl Finnigan dispatched for a half-time lead in the 43rd minute. Cogdon told of how he “didn’t want the first half to end.”

“I felt really really good out there, I felt strong and fit – I just wanted the ball all the time. I’d still be playing now if could,” he said.

“Until you score, the game can go either way but getting that goal before half-time just showed that we could turn the second-half in our favour – we did that and scored three more.”

Cogdon continued to threaten the Clee goal after the break, with keeper Liam Higton having to be at his best.

But despite not firing a Wembley goal, he said “the main focus” was winning the game.

“No, not really [disappointed he did not score].

“Maybe in a couple of days I’ll be thinking it would have been nice to score, especially with the header [in the first-half] I had, but winning the game was the main focus and we’ve done that.

“It’d be a touch special if I scored, but credit to the other three lads who scored.”

Dillion Morse headed Shields into a two-goal lead on 80 minutes, and Cogdon said: “In football, sometimes you’re more dangerous at 1-0 in regards to yourself and potentially losing the game, so the second and then the third ... that was game over.

David Foley’s brace in the final five minutes allowed the Mariners to enjoy the remaining minutes.

“As soon as we scored that third I knew it was over so it was kind of soak it in – try and keep the ball – it done now, let’s enjoy it.”

After seeing out a comfortable win in the end, Cogdon was delighted that he could celebrate he and his triumphs with their magnificent supporters.

He said: “I knew it was going to be that – I knew how many travelled down – maybes not as many to be honest but we knew in this game and the games leading up this on how many was going to turn up.

“They’ve done that and left them with a smile on their face, hopefully.”