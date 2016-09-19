Management duo get Jarrow Roofing moving in the right direction

Mark Collingwood’s first game in the Jarrow Roofing dugout as joint manager could not have gone better as the South Tynesiders overpowered Guisborough Town 3-1.

This was their first win in 10 games, and there seemed to be confidence flowing through the veins of every player in a blue and yellow shirt.

Two quick goals from Michael Mackay and Kerry Hedley in the opening 13 minutes was nothing less than the visitors deserved, while Paul Chow headed in a third just before the hour mark to put the game to bed after Thibault Charmey had pulled one back for Guisborough just minutes into the second-half.

Following last Saturday’s spirited draw against Whitley Bay, Roofing boss Richie McLoughlin believed his side were beginning to show signs of recovery after a poor start to the campaign.

At the King George V Stadium, that recovery moved up a gear, and McLoughlin could not hide his delight.

“I am absolutely over the moon with that result,” he said.

“From the first minute to the last, the performance was great. We were well worth the win”.

“We looked confident, and we created a lot of chances. In fact, we maybe should have scored a few more goals, but I’m just delighted we’ve finally managed to get back to winning ways.”

This match marked the start of a new era for the club, and the players came storming out of the traps to usher it in with style.

It took just 11 minutes for the first goal to arrive as Mackay ended his month goal drought to put Roofing ahead.

Hedley clipped the ball to Adam Sakr down the right channel, and the winger burst forward before clipping a cross to the back post where the former Hartlepool United hitman was waiting to turn home.

Just two minutes later, the lead was doubled by a thunderbolt from Hedley.

He ran at the home backline before unleashing a fierce, low drive from 25 yards out that flew into the bottom corner.

A poor start to the second period let the home side back into the match, much to the frustration of McLoughlin and Collingwood.

A long through-ball caused confusion among the Roofing defence and with no one coming to clear it, Charmey raced through to control it before setting himself and slotting past the stranded Andy Jennison.

The game was put to bed on 54 minutes as Chow got his name on the scoresheet. Calvin Smith whipped a free-kick to the back post from the right wing, and the veteran striker rose highest to power the ball into the top corner.

Roofing now go into tomorrow’s game against Sunderland RCA at the Boldon C.A. Sports Ground full of confidence.