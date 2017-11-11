Martin raises Jarrow Roofing with hat-trick

Olly Martin’s hat-trick helped Jarrow Roofing joint-manager Mark Collingwood to a vital win over his old side, writes Jordan Cronin.

Martin’s treble came in 17 second-half minutes to help the Roofers move five points clear of the relegation zone.

Collingwood went up against his former club with four ex-Red Star players in Shaun Newbrook, Lee Kerr, Paul Gardiner and David Palmer.

And it was Palmer who was involved in the first incident of the game.

He fell to the ground in the area after getting a shot away, but referee Michael Andrews ignored the Roofers’ penalty appeals.

Roofing then thought they had got themselves in front but Martin’s goal was quickly flagged for offside.

While the hosts looked the likeliness to open the score – with Martin and Kerr both trying their luck, the half’s golden opportunity fell to Red Star striker Thomas Scott.

Scott was found in-behind the Roofing’s defence but with just Newbrook to beat, somehow cleared the crossbar in the visitors only opening of the first-half.

Shortly after half-time, Martin starred to turn the game in Roofing favour.

His opener came on 55 minutes when he kept his composure in the 18-yard box to emphatically pick out the bottom corner.

And five minutes, Martin added his second when he dispossessed Bradley Staunch before producing a similar finish to his first.

Martin’s hat-trick was then complete in the 67th minute, seconds after Jordan Harkness had brilliantly denied him when Kerr’s ball sent Martin clear - leaving the striker to advance and finish.

Robbie Bird came closest for the visitors in their bid to get one back but fired inches wide on both occasions.

Substitute Liam Anderson had a chance to make it four in the final seconds but seen his penalty saved by Harkness.

Jarrow Roofing: Newbrook, McArdle, Walton, Vipond, Petrache, Fisher, Garthwaite, Kerr, Martin (Duell), Gardiner (Anderson), Palmer. Subs not used: Varga, Revan, Duell, Dadd, Anderson

Seaham Red Star: Harkness, Murno, Chapman, Hodgson, Staunch, Scorer, Ramshaw, Croft, McBryde, Scott, Bird. Subs not used: Johnson, Patton, Kane, Galbraith.