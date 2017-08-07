McLoughlin disappointed after Jarrow Roofing’s FA Cup loss

Jarrow Roofing boss Richie McLoughlin was frustrated to see his side eliminated from the FA Cup in the first preliminary round at the hands of Barnoldswick Town.

Roofing took an early lead through Dennis Knight before Barnoldswick equalised thanks to Mark Threlfall, while Jake Lloyd gave them the lead just before half-time.

A Daniel Boyle penalty rounded off the 3-1 victory for the home side.

“I was very disappointed,” McLoughlin said.

”They weren’t a bad side and they were well organised, but I don’t think they have the level of players that we have.

“We’ve got the players to win games like that and it should have been comfortable for us.

“At 1-0 I thought we should be easily seeing the game out, but we’ve made daft mistakes with their goals and that’s what’s cost us.”

The Roofers looked the better team in the opening exchanges and that was rewarded when Knight smashed in the opening goal at the second attempt from a free-kick.

The lead didn’t last for long as Threlfall took advantage of a mix up in the Roofing defence and Llyod put the Lancashitre outfit in front shortly after.

The second half saw Roofing rediscover a sense of urgency as they tried to drag themselves back into the game.

Olly Martin and David Palmer replaced Chris Winn and Ethan Wood before Ryan Burton was brought on for the injured Paul Garthwaite.

Roofing’s best chance of the second half fell to Palmer but his effort was cleared by a Barnoldswick defender.

The home side extended their lead through Boyle’s penalty after Anth Myers was adjudged to have fouled a Barnsoldwick attacker inside the penalty area.

Boyle stepped up and sent Newbrook the wrong way with his spot-kick and put the game beyond Roofing’s reach.

Despite the disappointing result and performance, McLoughlin is confident his side will bounce back for next weekend’s league opener at home to Shildon.

“They’ll learn from the mistakes they’ve made in this game and they won’t be so complacent next week.

“We didn’t deserve anything from the game today but Barnoldswick did.”