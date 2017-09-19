McLoughlin wants a response from his Jarrow Roofing troops

Jarrow Roofing supremo Richie McLoughlin believes “three big points” are on offer for both sides as his Roofers prepare to face Bishop Auckland at Boldon tonight.

Injury ravaged Roofing head into the game on the back of a 5-1 drubbing at Northern League Division One side Stockton Town, where David Lowrie became the latest name to join the unavailable list, suffering a sickening knee injury, yet Bishops have had their own troubles this season with new manager Colin Myers overseeing a 4-0 defeat at home to Team Northumbria.

“Both clubs are needing a win and both clubs are unable to get a settled side, but I expect a better performance than the poor effort we gave as a team on Saturday,” said McLoughlin.

“I am sure the lads will respond and show the commitment we showed in the FA Vase win last week, but it’s not going to be easy as Myers will shake his side up.”

Myers returns to his former club with his side in the relegation zone, but a win could lift Bishops above Roofing. A win for Roofing, meanwhile, could jump them into midtable.

The Roofers will be without Jamie Marshall, Corey Barnes, Dan Kirkup, Ryan Burton and Chris Winn.

Kick off at Boldon is at 7.30pm.