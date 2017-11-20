Mighty Quinn bags a brace as Jarrow secure win

Jarrow scored a late winner to beat Thornaby 2-1 in the Ebac Northern League Division Two clash, courtesy of a Nick Quinn strike.

Earlier, Quinn had given the home side the lead, only for Daniel Chapman to equalise for the visitors.

The first 20 minutes of the first half saw both sides trying to get a foothold in the game with chances few and far between.

However, Jarrow took the lead when Quinn headed in an excellent Peter Kane cross with just 30 minutes on the clock.

Jarrow didn’t begin the second half that well, but still defended solidly and limited Thornaby to only a few scoring opportunities.

However, Thornaby then levelled the scoring with a really well taken Chapman free-kick 20 yards out that gave keeper Mark English no chance.

Full credit must go to Jarrow as they kept driving forward in search of a winning goal.

Their pressure paid off when Kris Allen drove past a number of Thornaby players, got to the touchline and pulled a great ball back to Quinn, who finished well for his second goal of the game, and a strike that proved to be the winning goal.

Manger Dave Bell said after the game: “We feel we thoroughly deserved the three points and this result for us is an excellent one against a very good Thornaby side.

“We are so proud of all of our squad, their work rate and desire was exceptional and our passing and forward play much improved.”

West Auckland Town are sixth in the Ebac Northern League Division One, following a narrow 1-0 home victory over Jarrow Roofing BCA.

The controversial winning goal came on the hour mark, when Nathan Fisher fired the ball home past goalkeeper Shaun Newbrook, even though the referee had blown for a foul, but then played advantage.

Roofing remain just two points above the relegation slots.