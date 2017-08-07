North, Smith get Hebburn Town off to a flying start

Hebburn got their 2017/18 Ebac Northern League Division Two league campaign off to the best possible start with a 2-0 win over Bedlington Terriers

The Hebburn Town squad included five players making their debut for the club, while strangely the Terriers team included five ex-Hebburn Town players.

The Hornets dominated the game from the off with the new boys playing their part, with goalkeeper Steve Hubery largely untroubled throughout.

Craig Malley and Scott Wallace were impressive in both defensive and attacking roles and the central pair of young Jack Donaghy and Rhys Williams did not put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Hebburn couldn’t convert any of their early chances during the first half and Jak Wells, a former Hebburn keeper, pulled off some great saves when called in to action.

Hebburn did come close when a cross from Chow was met by Callum Smith, but as he stretched his shot went narrowly wide.

After 30 minutes, a great strike from Donaghy was superbly saved by Wells, and Chow struck the rebound home, but the linesman raised his flag for offside.

A tremendous strike from Channon North left Wells helpless and the Hornets went into the interval with a well-deserved lead.

The second half followed a similar pattern with Smith, Bickerstaff, Kanda and Hughes playing well, but at 1-0, the game was still all to play for.

Hebburn had a number of chances to increase the lead and Chow was unlucky on a couple of occasions.

Callum Smith had an opportunity to double the lead, but volleyed over the bar.

However, he made amends shortly after when he got on the end of a great cross from Craig Malley to head home and give the Hornets the victory.

Manager Scott Oliver said: “It was a really professional performance from the lads as we had to be patient in spells of the game, but we held our shape well. A good start to the season.”

Hebburn’s next game is at home to Thornaby on Wednesday (7.45pm).