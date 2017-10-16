Penalty heartbreak for Boldon in Monkwearmouth Charity Cup

Boldon CA suffered Monkwearmouth Charity Cup heartbreak when they were knocked out of the competition on penalties by Silksworth CW.

The match, at Welfare Park, did not create many chances in either half, and the game went into penalties after 90 minutes.

Goalkeepers Andrew Hunter and Dan Lowerson, both made great saves in the shoot-out.

However, Lowerson was Silksworth’s hero, saving three in total, including the decisive one to win the shoot-out 6-5 and put them through to the next round.

Hebburn Town Reserves went to the top of the TWR Bi Folds Wearside Football League with a narrow 1-0 win at Wolviston.

Hebburn now lead the table by two points, ahead of Cleator Moor Celtic.

The all-important goal came in the 16th minute when Nathan Sinclair beat the offside trap and squared the ball to Joe Warren.

Warren held his nerve and drove firmly home from an angle, giving goalkeeper Chris Davidson no chance.