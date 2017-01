South Shields’ FA Vase tie tonight has been switched to Morpeth.

Saturday’s game ended on 82 minutes when the floodlights at Mariners Park failed.

Morpeth were 4-2 up and with an extra man after the sending off of Julio Arca.

Shields have been working on fixing the problem and expected to host the clash again tonight.

But they have been beaten by time and have agreed the tie will now be played at Morpeth’s Craik Park.