South Shields lads suffer Youth Cup defeat to Spennymoor

South Shields exited the FA Youth Cup last night in front of almost 300 fans at Mariners Park.

Shields battled well against their impressive and physically strong visitors, but Craig Ellison’s well-taken double gave them too much to do.

The Mariners started very brightly, holding possession well, but found it tough to break through the Spennymoor back line.

The visitors improved as the first half went on and took the lead when a well-worked move down the left was hammered in by Ellison from just inside the box.

Shields almost equalised six minutes before half-time, but Michael Colquhoun’s effort was cleared off the line.

Among those watching on were Mariners first-team pair Jon Shaw and Dillon Morse, and they saw Colquhoun almost equalise as his low effort was palmed away by visiting goalkeeper Ronan Makepeace.

Spennymoor looked dangerous through Ellison when they attacked, and they doubled their lead with eight minutes left when he raced through to score.

Colquhoun pulled one back in the 89th minute when he directed a header into the corner.

But they ultimately had too much to do, with substitute Bailey Judson going closest as his effort was well blocked.

It was the Mariners’ academy’s first defeat in five games, and played in front of an excellent crowd of 277.